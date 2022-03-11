Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($92.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €97.00 ($105.43) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/3/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($97.83) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/3/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.40 ($83.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/3/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €86.00 ($93.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($97.83) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/9/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.80 ($83.48) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/9/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €86.00 ($93.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/28/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €83.00 ($90.22) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.80 ($83.48) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/13/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €98.00 ($106.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €2.20 ($2.39) on Friday, hitting €63.80 ($69.35). The stock had a trading volume of 99,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €62.10 ($67.50) and a one year high of €76.05 ($82.66). The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €69.45.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.