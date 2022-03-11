Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 412 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $206.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $194.48 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.79 and its 200 day moving average is $228.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

