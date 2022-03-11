Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.07 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.94.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,423,000 after buying an additional 653,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 495,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,419 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

