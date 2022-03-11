Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $33.61.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

