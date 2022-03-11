SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Cap Reaches $247.25 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $247.25 million and $25.05 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003769 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

