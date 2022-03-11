Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Raised to C$11.50

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

ZPTAF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.91. 127,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,787. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.