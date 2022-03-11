SuRo Capital Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

SSSS stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $256.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSSS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Allison Green bought 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

