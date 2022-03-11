SuRo Capital Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
SSSS stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $256.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSSS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SuRo Capital (Get Rating)
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuRo Capital (SSSS)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.