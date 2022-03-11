SVB Leerink Comments on Cytosorbents Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.15%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

