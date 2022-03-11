Swap (XWP) Market Cap Reaches $140,557.80

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Swap has a market capitalization of $140,557.80 and approximately $103.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.28 or 0.06566361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,112.11 or 0.99765336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041753 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,938,679 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

