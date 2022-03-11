Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will report $465.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the highest is $466.50 million. Synaptics reported sales of $325.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Synaptics by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,346. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.03 and a 200-day moving average of $223.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

