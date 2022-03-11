Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.05. Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNCR opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $105.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

