Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Sysco by 36.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

