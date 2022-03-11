T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.55.

Shares of TTOO stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,470.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

