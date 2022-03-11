TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth about $36,982,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,020,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $20,025,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

