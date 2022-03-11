Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 4,000,000 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TALO opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Talos Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

