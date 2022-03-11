Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TVE. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$5.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$6.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

