Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $7.81 on Friday, hitting $206.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,040,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

