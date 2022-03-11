Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $214.78 on Wednesday. Target has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day moving average of $233.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.