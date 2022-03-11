Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 36,607 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 25.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 202,641 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $612.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.04.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

