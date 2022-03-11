Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Panmure Gordon currently has C$3.38 price objective on the stock.
TKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.23.
TKO opened at C$2.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$789.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
