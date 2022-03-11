Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,004 shares of company stock worth $2,428,678. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of TMHC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.