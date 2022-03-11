TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the February 13th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TD during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get TD alerts:

Shares of GLG stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. TD has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.