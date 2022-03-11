TD Securities Lowers Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$83.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. Linamar has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $72.96.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

