TD Securities Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.95.

T stock opened at C$33.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.57. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$24.93 and a 1 year high of C$33.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

