TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.79

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.53. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 39,580 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.50 and a beta of 1.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

