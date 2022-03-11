Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $2.50. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

