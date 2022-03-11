Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of THW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 108,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,733. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

