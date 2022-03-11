Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

NYSE TDOC traded down $6.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.24. 5,311,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,364. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $206.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,042 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

