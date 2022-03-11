Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,649,000 after purchasing an additional 92,876 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $425.07 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.54 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

