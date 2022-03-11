Telsey Advisory Group Trims Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price to $60.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.37.

Shares of CPRI opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Capri has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Capri by 239.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 93.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,615,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

