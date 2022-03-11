Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $19,818,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 129.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 208,160 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 93,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $69.75 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

