Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:TBNK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 5,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,114. The firm has a market cap of $231.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.48. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $492,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

