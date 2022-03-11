Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lessened by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $35.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $803.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,361,938. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $806.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $932.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $928.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

