Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $758,314.83 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tesla stock opened at $838.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $841.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $932.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $928.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.