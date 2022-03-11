Tharisa (LON:THS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.88) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

THS opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £457.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 164 ($2.15). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

