The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,766,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $40,502,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after buying an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $72.11 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

