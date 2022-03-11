The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Children's Place alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000.

PLCE traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 596,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Children’s Place has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $740.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.