The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.05. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,311. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

