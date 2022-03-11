The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 553.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,649. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.29 and a 200-day moving average of $384.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.72 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

