The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $330.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $266.76 and a one year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.