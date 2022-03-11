The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Kroger has increased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kroger by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 804,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 601,849 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 381,097 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

