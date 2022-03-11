The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

