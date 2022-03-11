The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,085,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,641. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $346.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.