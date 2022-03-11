The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after buying an additional 907,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after buying an additional 574,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 239,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,907. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.