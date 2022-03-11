ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Up 10.4%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) shot up 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 262,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 170,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 55.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 190,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

