Thomas J. Leonard Sells 30,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGTI stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $17.62. 134,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,398. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 92.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $6,647,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Agiliti by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agiliti by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

