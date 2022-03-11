Thomas R. Clevinger Sells 5,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SHYF traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.51. 3,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,131. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

