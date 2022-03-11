Thomasville National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,385,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.