Thomasville National Bank Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.90. 5,195,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.