Thomasville National Bank Purchases 6,564 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $59.85. 2,894,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,329. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock valued at $21,140,731. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

